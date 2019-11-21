COOK: It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Wayne Cook announce his passing on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 64 years. A Celebration of Life took place Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alex Dillabough Centre, Battleford, SK with family friend, Gus Thrasher, as officiant. Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his best friend, Roxanne Bernier; his son, Tyler Cook (Jennifer) - Rian and Beritt; Jordy Bernier (Donnica) - Nixon; sisters: Janet (Robert), Darlene (Monty); brothers: Clair, Garry (Norma) and Jim (Corlene). Wayne had many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a great-great nephew who will also mourn his loss. Wayne was predeceased by his parents: Raymond and Marge Cook of Wilkie, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Wayne Cook may be made to the Battlefords Union Hospital designate to palliative care PO Box 1358 North Battleford, SK, S9A 3L8. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019