ZACHARIAS: Wayne Douglas Zacharias, passed away peacefully, on May 25th, 2020, with his loving wife Sally and son, Michael, by his side. Wayne was born on February 17, 1942, in McMahon, SK, the eldest child of Abram and Agnes Zacharias. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force. While there, he met his first love, Carolyn (nee Morgan). They married on October 18th, 1963. Over the course of their marriage, he and Carolyn lived in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. They welcomed two boys – Michael, in 1969, and Brent, in 1972. Wayne had a passion for camping, and took his family all over the country on summer camping trips. Wayne had many jobs over the years - firefighter, arson inspector, small business owner, and safety inspector among them. No matter what job he held, he was always a provider for his family, and as a result, instilled a strong work ethic in his sons. Wayne and Carolyn retired to Swift Current in 2006, to be closer to family and friends. Carolyn's lung illness became serious and Wayne devoted himself to her care and treatments, driving all over the province (and sometimes outside of the province) to ensure she was taken care of. Carolyn passed away in early 2008, leaving Wayne on his own. By chance (or perhaps divine intervention), Wayne reconnected with his high school sweetheart Sally (Pukas) and fell in love again. They married on June 20, 2009. With his marriage to Sally came a large extended family, whom Wayne embraced. He created a special bond with each of them. Sally reminded Wayne of what it meant to enjoy life. She was a constant companion, and in the last few years took better care of him than anyone else could have, including holding his hand as he passed away. In addition to his beloved wife Carolyn, Wayne is predeceased by his parents, his sister Jean and his brothers Russell, Allen and Edward. Wayne is survived by his dedicated wife Sally, his loving sons Michael Zacharias of Swift Current, SK and Brent Zacharias (Nicole Vaillancourt) of Collingwood, ON, as well as his step- daughters; Karen Mackenzie of Edmonton, AB, Kimberly (Len Froese) of Maple Ridge, BC and Tamara (Robert Friesen) of Surrey BC. He leaves the two joys of his life, his granddaughter Brett and grandson Dawson to cherish his memory. Wayne will be deeply missed by his baby sister Colleen (Zenon Kozen) of Edmonton, AB, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Cremation has taken place. A service will be held at a later date. For those wishing, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association of Saskatchewan in Wayne's name, and would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swift Current Funeral Home. __________________________________________________







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store