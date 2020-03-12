Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Gansauge. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

Wendy Gansauge passed away peacefully, after a difficult struggle with cancer, on Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 66 years. Wendy was born Feb. 16, 1954 in Edam, SK. She married Gary Gansauge on Nov. 25, 1972 and they lived and farmed in the Prince District until they moved to North Battleford in 2012. They had 4 children, who were Wendy's pride and joy, next to the grandchildren, that is. Wendy's family and extended family were her passion in life. She cared deeply about each of them and would do anything she possibly could for them. Wendy spent countless hours at ball diamonds, curling rinks, concerts, and dance halls and was truly the "wind beneath our wings." Wendy worked at Twin City Medical Clinic for nearly 40 years until her health forced her to retire. Dr. Lipsett and the staff and patients were her second family and she loved her job dearly. Wendy survived breast cancer 34 years ago, with help from Dr. Lipsett. Despite fighting with all she had, she was unable to overcome esophageal cancer. Her smile and giving personality will be missed so much by her family and friends that she touched so deeply. Wendy is survived by her husband,Gansauge; her children:(Cameron) Gartner - Tanner & Allie,(Kim) Gansauge - Jadynn, Tegan & Braelyn,(Chris) Biggart - TJ & Pamela,(Marie) Gansauge - Dexan & Briggs; sisters: Diana (George) Shepherd & Mary Janvier; brothers-in-law: Ken (Sharen) Gansauge and Harold Hagel; sister-in-law, Kathy (Ron) Dmytryshyn; numerous nieces, nephews and their families. The funeral service was conducted by Reverend Dexter Van Dyke on Feb. 4 at Third Avenue United Church - a power point presentation by Travis Gansauge, assisted by family, preceded the service. Shared memories were given by Brandi Gartner and Marie Gansauge. Scripture readers were Kim and Jadynn Gansauge and Chris Biggart. Music ministry was by pianist Melanie Biggart, who also sang, "I Will Remember You" and Lisa, John and family's "Amazing Grace." Pallbearers were Tanner Gartner, Tegan Gansauge, Cole Shepherd, Barry Verhoeven, James Chipak, and Cam Gartner. Honorary Pallbearers were Adrian Iverson, Bill Knight, George MacGregor, George Shepherd and Lisa and John Chipak. Donations may be made to BUH Foundation to the Palliative Sector, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks Special thanks to Dr. Campbell and staff, especially the amazing nurses who went above and beyond to make Wendy's last days as comfortable as possible. Thanks to Dr. Kennedy and the staff at St. Paul's Hospital and to Dr. Brunet, Heidi (a special angel) and everyone at the Saskatoon Cancer Clinic. Thanks also to Cheryl and her crew at the Saskatoon Cancer Lodge. Thanks to Rev. Dexter van Dyke for the service that truly captured Wendy's life, the choir and everyone at Third Avenue. Thank-you to Bob MacKay and Battlefords Funeral Service for their compassion during a difficult time. Also thanks for everyone who attended the funeral service and for all their support. It was clear from the number in the congregation that Wendy had touched so many lives. Thanks to everyone for the food, the flowers, cards, best wishes, thoughts and prayers. You will be in our hearts forever. Lastly, we can never thank Lisa, John and their family who have been our rock. They have always been there for us, especially TJ and I, often even before we even knew we needed them. Special thanks for their "Amazing Grace" in more ways than one. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020

