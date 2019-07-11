Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WERNER ISAAC BOLDT. View Sign Service Information Beau "Lac" Funeral Home 113 6th Street West Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0 (306)-883-3500 Obituary

BOLDT, WERNER ISAAC Werner Isaac Boldt was born on November 27, 1926 at Waldheim, SK. He was the second son born to Isaac and Anna Boldt (nee Dick), who had just recently crossed the Atlantic Ocean to arrive in Canada. In 1928 the family moved to the Glenbush area to begin farming. Werner's school years were spent at the one room school of Avery. As with many other boys, recess was the favorite subject - softball in the summer with Werner as their pitcher. Farming was the way of life. Horses the source of power, hauling water from the lake, picking stones by hand, and milking cows. Werner spent countless hours walking behind the horse drawn harrows. Church was a weekly part of growing up as the parents were concerned about the spiritual life of the children. As a teen, Werner accepted Jesus as his savior. On August 1st, 1943, he was baptized on the profession of his faith and joined the MB Church where he served in various capacities. Much later when the church had no pastor, Werner attended the Belbutte Full Gospel Church, where Floyd Berg became his pastor and personal friend. On October 15th, 1950 on a cold, wet, snowy day, Werner and Martha (Harder) walked down the isle of the old MB Church to begin married life as a couple and there were no attendants. In due time, 4 sons and one daughter arrived to bring joy and enriched his life. Horses were always an important part of his life and he enjoyed being part of a parade with show wagon and harness, volunteering at the Battleford's Western Museum and a few wagon treks. Over the years Werner was involved in several serious accidents. The Lord graciously restored him and extended his earthly journey. Werner believed you needed the Lord's blessings on the labor of your hands as Psalm 127:1 states: "Except the Lord, build the house, they labor in vain." When the present MB Church was built, Werner was a part of the construction crew. The gravel needed to construct a full basement was all shoveled by hand. There were no power tools at the site, even for the sawing of the lumber. Werner enjoyed the new life the grandchildren brought into the family. They still remember the occasional whisker rubs they received after he had caught them. Werner will be fondly remembered by his loving wife of 68 years, Martha and their children: Ray (Trudy) and their family: Jenelle (Scotty) Lepp, Stephanie, Steven (Angela); Burt and his family: Samantha, Cassandra; Barrie (Dian) and her children: Chad, Dee Jay (Chris Cobbe), Marcie (Greg) Hope; Leona (Don) Baerg and their family: Jenilee (Steve) Evans, Chris (Lierin) and 15 great grandchildren. Werner is also survived by his brother, Rudy (Lydia) Boldt of Abbottsford, BC, his sister, Helga Krahn and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Werner is predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Anna Boldt (nee Dick), his step-mother, Agnes Boldt (Stobbe), his son, Dorie, his brothers, Abe, Walter, Jake and his brother-in-law, Alvin Krahn. Werner's new journey begins without pain, endless beauty and joy. The Funeral Service was held Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm from the Medstead Community Hall, Medstead, SK with Pastor Floyd Berg and Pastor Monty Buhler officiating. Music ministry was provided by Marjorie Klassen and Cheyenne Orange. Wayne Boldt delivered the eulogy and tributes were given by Werner's grandchildren. The pallbearers were Ray Boldt, Barrie Boldt, Steven Boldt, Burt Boldt, Chris Baerg and Chad Reitsma. Following the service, the family invited all in attendance for lunch and fellowship in the Community Hall. Werner's final resting place is in the Glenbush Mennonite Brethren Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Canadian Food Grains Bank, P.O. Box 767 Stn Main, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 9Z9 in memory of Werner Boldt as tokens of remembrance. Those wishing to send online condolences are invited to visit





