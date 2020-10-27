1/1
William A. (Bill) Manarey
1946 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of William Alexander Manarey (Bill), of Saskatoon, on September 18, 2020.

Bill was born to Bidwell and Elizabeth Manarey on April 13, 1946, and grew up in Mervin, Saskatchewan, with his three siblings. Bill was a loving and kind brother, uncle and friend to many, who was always ready to lend a helping hand and was known for his gentle and considerate ways. Bill spent his working years in carpentry, mining, and farming. His work often took him to remote communities in the far north. He was actively involved in the restoration of the historic Pioneer Village. He was a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Legion and was actively involved in charitable ventures.

Bill is survived by his sisters, Pat (Dolly) Blaney and Jean Woloski; brother, Jim Manarey; nieces, Gina Coutts, Lisa Blaney, Katherine Gratton, and Christina Manarey; nephews, David and Robert Woloski; six great-nieces; and one great-nephew. Bill was predeceased by his parents, baby sister, and late wife, Eleanor Reid.

Bill was laid to rest in the Mervin Cemetery near his parents on October 14, 2020. The small service was followed with refreshments and memories kindly hosted by Dorothy Palen Burgess in her home.

"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."

Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 27 to Nov. 26, 2020.
