Obituary

NEVILLE: In Loving Memory of William Bartley Neville, born May 29, 1923 at Cochin, SK., passed away July 22, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Survived by his loving wife of 70 years Gwen ; sons: Leonard (Leone): Billi-Jo (Tyson) Szautner: Colby & Jaiden, Brian, Daryl Billingsley: Kimberly, Terry Billingsley (Dayna): Grady & Kiera, Tena Caldwell (Glenn): William & family; David (Sandra): Michelle & Carmen; Robert "Bob" (Debbie): Jason (Debra) - Jacey & Hannah, Allison (David) Weigel - Brooklyn, Ryann, Twins: Jorja, Max; sister: Clair Ternier (†Albert); and nieces, nephews & their families. Predeceased by his parents Leonard & Ann Neville; brothers and sisters: Clint (†Ida), Chris, Joyce Noonan (†Dick). A Celebration Of Life Service was held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Meota Community Complex, Meota, SK with Joyce Salie officiating. Urn Bearer was Billi-Jo Szautner. Memorials are requested to Villa Pascal 1301 - 113th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K1 or to the Donor's Choice. Interment was at the Meota Cemetery, Meota, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019
