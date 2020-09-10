The death of William (Bill) G. Wilson, age 89, of North Battleford, occurred on September 2, 2020, at North Battleford, SK. Bill was born on September 11, 1930 to Walter and Judith Wilson of North Battleford. He is survived by 2 of his children and 2 step-children: W. Brett Wilson (Calgary), Shelley (Bruce) Collins (Spruce Grove), Ross Mclvor (Edmonton), Shannon Mclvor (Victoria), son-in-law Randy Blackmer, He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren as well as 8 great grandchildren: Justine (Lee) Dowd (Liam and Caleb), Rebecca (Derek Drysdale) Wilson, Russell (Gary Mitchell) Wilson, Brienne (Will Stelzner) Seery (Eve and Steel), W. Brennan Radchenko, Kelsey (Jesse) Girard (Rylan and Bryar), Taylor (Andrew) Grossklaus (Milo), and Anna Mclvor. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Judith, his first wife, Doreen, daughter Shauna Blackmer (May 2020), second wife Eunice, brothers; John and Benjamin, sisters; Yvonne Wilson, Louise Reinbold, and Jeanette Lowes, brothers in law; Ken Brousseau, Keith Brousseau, Gilbert Brousseau, Bob Lowes and Isador Reinbold, sister in laws; Ruth Brousseau, and Gladys Brousseau, Annette Brousseau, Maxine Wilson, Mary Wilson, nephews; Jim Brousseau and Ken Wilson. Bill was born and raised in North Battleford. He was the third son of Walter and Judith Wilson in a busy household that also included 3 younger sisters. He attended Notre Dame Catholic School for Grades K through 8 before moving over to NBCl for High School. He served as an altar boy at Notre Dame church throughout his youth. Once his school years were complete, he headed north to the oil fields and worked with an oil exploration company in northern Alberta and British Columbia for about several years. He made his way back to North Battleford in 1955 where he met and married Doreen Brousseau that December. He returned briefly to work in the oil fields after marrying Doreen, but once his son Brett was born in July of 1957, he decided he wanted to be present in his growing family's life and said goodbye to the northern oil fields. The family of 3 moved briefly to Medicine Hat before moving back to North Battleford permanently. The birth of 2 daughters quickly followed; Shauna in 1959 and Shelley in 1960. He was a great father, involved in all aspects of his children's lives. Competitive swimming, gymnastics, track, hockey, drama, and football were just a few of the activities that kept him busy in his free time. The dedicated parenting team spent countless hours working the local swim meets and driving to competitions throughout Western Canada and the Northern USA. Bill coached hockey and minor football for many years, even after Brett moved on to other activities. He served on a variety of boards including as President of the Minor Football Association for a number of years. Much time was also spent fundraising for a variety of organizations. He believed in hard work and instilled this ethic in his children. There was never an excuse good enough to explain why you don't have a job. You were expected to do whatever was open. Chores were never divided by gender and just as he helped around the house, he expected his children to do a variety of jobs. If you were available, you did the job. When summer came, he liked nothing better than spending time at the cabin in Meota. Doreen would take the summer off to allow the family to move out to the lake for the season. Dad would make the commute when he didn't have holidays. There were many hours spent driving the boat while the children and their friends water skied or fished, socializing with friends around the lake or playing cards and horseshoes. He was an avid football fan and as early as one can remember, he cheered for his beloved Saskatchewan Rough riders. Bill worked for Trader's Finance in the early years before joining the Victory Motors team in 1964. The family suffered a tragic loss in 1987, when Doreen passed away unexpectedly and far too soon. He married Eunice Mclvor in1988. Her children, Ross and Shannon, joined the family at a time when the seven grandchildren were beginning to make their appearances. He continued work at the Ford Dealership until his retirement in 1989. Bill and Eunice retired to Christopher Lake. He spent many years as the Counselor of the RM of Lakeland and joined the local Lions' Club. He and Eunice also joined - and of course fundraised for - the local snowmobile club, making great friends and sledding on the beautiful wilderness trails in the area. Trips to Nipawin, Yorkton, and Yellowstone Park were thoroughly enjoyed. Snowmobiling gave way to RV'ing and their travels took them to Tuktoyuktuk, the Baja, Florida, and many points in-between. A trip to Europe to cruise the Danube remained a favorite. The travel bug was satisfied somewhat and Bill and Eunice decided it was time to settle down a little. They bought a permanent home in Mesa, Arizona and made the yearly trip south as Snowbirds. Eunice passed away in the fall of 2013 and Bill continued to make the southerly sojourn and then return to his beloved home at Christopher Lake when the weather got too hot in Arizona. He also found time to wander to South Africa where he did cage diving with great white sharks as well as adventure trips to Australia and Fiji. The Mesa property was eventually sold and he settled in at Harwood Manor in North Battleford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Battlefords' Union Hospital Foundation. A private service will be held at a later date. Honorary Pallbearers are the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Shannon and Tina for their excellent care of dad during his time at Caleb Village. We would also like to thank Sharon, Chad and the rest of the staff in House #1 at Harwood Manor. Their extra care and thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated. Furthermore, thank you to Eternal Memories Funeral Home for all the kindness and understanding shown.