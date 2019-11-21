Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Geoffrey Coote LIPSETT. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

LIPSETT, William Geoffrey Coote (Geoff) M.D., B.Ch., B.A.O., M.R.C.G.P., D.R.C.O.G. It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Dr. Geoff Lipsett at the Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A celebration of his life was held on October 30, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, North Battleford, with Rev. Kathleen Horwood officiating. Geoff is lovingly remembered by his family, wife Evelyn, son Colin (Kirsten) and grandchildren: Elliott, Isla and Freya of Edmonton, Alberta, daughter Carolyn (Mike) of Edmonton, Alberta, sister-in-law Alison Lipsett of Bedford, England and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Agnes Lipsett, sister Joan Seymour and brother Ralph Lipsett. Geoff was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 23, 1943. He studied medicine at Queen's University in Belfast, and met his future wife Evelyn there. They were married in December of 1969 and moved to Canada in 1974. They were blessed with two children, Colin (1979) and Carolyn (1984). Geoff was one to do what he thought was right, instead of what was popular. Straightforward with advice, he was well-respected for his approach with patients. A supportive husband and father, he loved cycling, cross-country skiiing, gardening and reading. As well, Geoff enjoyed travel, including to Hawaii and to his homeland, from where he derived his signature dry sense of humour. These activities fostered a love of learning, hard work and service. Geoff was a complex man, strict while understanding and hardworking while appreciative of leisure. He enjoyed speaking of his earlier days, driving around Belfast, installing pacemakers in patients as they lay in their beds at home, and motorcycling around the country. Geoff practiced medicine in the Battlefords for 45 years and his actions and words evidenced his deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve his patients and the community. Condolences can be sent to







M.D., B.Ch., B.A.O., M.R.C.G.P., D.R.C.O.G. It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Dr. Geoff Lipsett at the Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A celebration of his life was held on October 30, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, North Battleford, with Rev. Kathleen Horwood officiating. Geoff is lovingly remembered by his family, wife Evelyn, son Colin (Kirsten) and grandchildren: Elliott, Isla and Freya of Edmonton, Alberta, daughter Carolyn (Mike) of Edmonton, Alberta, sister-in-law Alison Lipsett of Bedford, England and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Agnes Lipsett, sister Joan Seymour and brother Ralph Lipsett. Geoff was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 23, 1943. He studied medicine at Queen's University in Belfast, and met his future wife Evelyn there. They were married in December of 1969 and moved to Canada in 1974. They were blessed with two children, Colin (1979) and Carolyn (1984). Geoff was one to do what he thought was right, instead of what was popular. Straightforward with advice, he was well-respected for his approach with patients. A supportive husband and father, he loved cycling, cross-country skiiing, gardening and reading. As well, Geoff enjoyed travel, including to Hawaii and to his homeland, from where he derived his signature dry sense of humour. These activities fostered a love of learning, hard work and service. Geoff was a complex man, strict while understanding and hardworking while appreciative of leisure. He enjoyed speaking of his earlier days, driving around Belfast, installing pacemakers in patients as they lay in their beds at home, and motorcycling around the country. Geoff practiced medicine in the Battlefords for 45 years and his actions and words evidenced his deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve his patients and the community. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the support during their time of loss. Thank you to Dr. Retief and the second floor nursing staff of the Battlefords' Union Hospital, and to the medical staff at Royal University Hospital Saskatoon, fifth floor, OR, and ICU, for their kindness, care, and compassion. The family extends a special thank you to Reverend Kathleen Horwood for her friendship and service; the pallbearers; Bonnie Phillips, organist; Bob MacKay, soloist; Linda Ard, soloist; St. Andrew's Sanctuary Choir; and the ladies of St. Andrew's for preparing the delicious lunch. The family appreciates and extends thanks for the phone calls, emails, cards, flowers and food donations, and to Bob MacKay and the staff at the Battlefords' Funeral Service for their guidance and professionalism. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close