SUMMERFELT: William (Bill) J Summerfelt April 18, 1940 – March 26, 2020 Bill left this world to be reunited with his love, Marjorie, on March 26, 2020 at the age of 79. He left behind his loving family; daughter, Sheila (Ray) Ducharme and their family Natasha Ross (Nolan & Aiden), Mike Ducharme (Christian & Reid); daughter, Brenda (Tom) Elder and their family Trent (Tonya) Elder (Jordon & Tina), Mandy (Blaine) Klein (Kate & Owen); son, GeraldU and his family Carl & Vincent Dalby; brother, Lloyd Summerfelt and his family Brian (Kathy) Summerfelt (Adam & Leah), Shirley (Conrad) Summerfelt (Jade); foster children, Dawna Dumont & Stella Redies; sister in laws, Joyce, Violet & Rose Kopp; brother in law, Edward (Regina) Kopp; cousins, Diane Krupka and family. Bill has joined in the heavens his loving wife Marge Summerfelt; son, Gerald Dalby; parents, Jack & Nettie Summerfelt; step mother, Mary Kopp; siblings, Doris (Gordon) Dillabough, Noreen Gavin, Howard Summerfelt, Gordon Summerfelt, Lyle Summerfelt; brother in laws, Joe Kopp, Bud Kopp, Raymond Kopp; cousin, Hubert Krupka. Service to be held at a later date.







