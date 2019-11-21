Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William MUZYKA. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

MUZYKA: Mr. William 'Bill' Muzyka resident of Battleford, SK passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Royal University Hospital at the age of 85 years. A Funeral Service was held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Battleford's United Church with Reverend Nora Borgeson officiating. A private family Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Bill Muzyka may be directed to RUH Foundation- designated to the ICU Unit 103 Hospital Dr, Saskatoon SK S7N 0W8. Bill is survived by his wife Charlotte (Sprecker) and his 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren: Beverley Laycock: Curtis (Sarah) Laycock – Shane and Jaycee Laycock Brett Laycock (Susan Mccargar) – Daniel Mccargar, Rowan and Arya Laycock. Mark (Linda) Muzyka: Michelle, Matthew, Myles and Samantha Muzyka. Glenda (Tom) Smith: Meghan (Richard) Nelson – Leala, Charlotte, Thomas, Violetta; Melissa Smith and Brenna Smith. Sharon (Robert) Laycock: Ashley (Randy) Bohun – Sadie and Bailey Bohun; Robyn Laycock (Darren Hammond) – Carys Laycock Hammond; Spencer Laycock (Nicole Wood); Courtney Laycock (Jarett Greer) – Carmen Laycock, Brinlyn and Annalee Laycock Greer. Bryan (Tara) Muzyka: Madison Muzyka and Torii Muzyka Bill is predeceased by his parents: Wasyl and Anna Muzyka; his sisters Polly Bett and Nettie Smook, his brother Harry and an infant brother; nieces and nephews Paulette Weran, Shirley Hunka, Richard Bahnuik and Billy Smook also numerous in-laws and their families. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







