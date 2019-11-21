MUZYKA: Mr. William 'Bill' Muzyka resident of Battleford, SK passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Royal University Hospital at the age of 85 years. A Funeral Service was held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Battleford's United Church with Reverend Nora Borgeson officiating. A private family Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Bill Muzyka may be directed to RUH Foundation- designated to the ICU Unit 103 Hospital Dr, Saskatoon SK S7N 0W8. Bill is survived by his wife Charlotte (Sprecker) and his 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren: Beverley Laycock: Curtis (Sarah) Laycock – Shane and Jaycee Laycock Brett Laycock (Susan Mccargar) – Daniel Mccargar, Rowan and Arya Laycock. Mark (Linda) Muzyka: Michelle, Matthew, Myles and Samantha Muzyka. Glenda (Tom) Smith: Meghan (Richard) Nelson – Leala, Charlotte, Thomas, Violetta; Melissa Smith and Brenna Smith. Sharon (Robert) Laycock: Ashley (Randy) Bohun – Sadie and Bailey Bohun; Robyn Laycock (Darren Hammond) – Carys Laycock Hammond; Spencer Laycock (Nicole Wood); Courtney Laycock (Jarett Greer) – Carmen Laycock, Brinlyn and Annalee Laycock Greer. Bryan (Tara) Muzyka: Madison Muzyka and Torii Muzyka Bill is predeceased by his parents: Wasyl and Anna Muzyka; his sisters Polly Bett and Nettie Smook, his brother Harry and an infant brother; nieces and nephews Paulette Weran, Shirley Hunka, Richard Bahnuik and Billy Smook also numerous in-laws and their families. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019