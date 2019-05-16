William (Bill) Reader

Obituary

William (Bill) Reader Service of Thanksgiving for the life of William (Bill) Reader beloved husband of Jean Reader resident of Saskatoon and formerly of Hudson Bay, Regina and Cochin will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from St. Paul's Anglican Church - 1302 99th Street, North Battleford, SK with Reverend Trevor Malyon officiating. Donations in Bills Memory are requested to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Kidney Foundation. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306) 446-4200.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 16 to May 23, 2019
