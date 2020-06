Or Copy this URL to Share

Notice of Passing Wolodimir "Walter" Turchaniak Born – April 12, 1937 to Nickolo and Anna Turchaniak at Hafford, SK Passed away- June 6, 2020 at Rosthern, SK







