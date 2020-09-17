|
|
|
WOODS Avril May
(Blyth) Peacefully on 30th August,
aged 89 years, Avril May.
Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond, a much loved mam of Edward, Christopher and
Lesley-Ann, mother in law of Susan and Tamasine, a cherished grandma of Louise, Rachel and Freja
and great grandma to Penny.
Would friends please meet at
Blyth Crematorium on Friday
18th September at 1.45pm for funeral service and cremation.
Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 17, 2020