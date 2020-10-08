|
|
|
KELLY Beatrice
(Blyth)
(née Coxon)
(Betty) Peacefully passed away in
South Bebside Care Home
on 27th September 2020,
aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Thomas William.
Much loved mother of
Lawrence and the late Brian.
Loving mother in law, grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held
at Cowpen Crematorium
on Friday 9th October 2020
at 12:15 pm. All floral tributes
and enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Blyth. Tel 01670 352 880
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 8, 2020