|
|
|
DOUGLASS Catherine (Seghill). Passed away in hospital after a short illness
on 14th July 2020,
aged 93 years.
Dear wife of the late Alex.
Caring mother of Billy and Alec. Mother-in-law of Vi and Karen. Grandma Pet to Emma and boyfriend Chris, Adam and girlfriend Alice. Funeral service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium where restrictions still apply, on Monday 27th July at 10.00am. No flowers by request. Private donations may be made to St Oswalds Hospice.
Published in News Post Leader on July 23, 2020