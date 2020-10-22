Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Tait

Notice Condolences

Charles Tait Notice
TAIT Charles Henry (Harry) Guidepost. Peacefully on the 14th October, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad to Steven and Bryan, loving grandad to Stacey, Russell, Barry and Emily and a dear great-grandad. Harry will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will take place at Cowpen Crematorium on Thursday 29th October at 10.45am. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Woodhorn Care Home. A donation box will be available at the service.
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -