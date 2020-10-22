|
TAIT Charles Henry (Harry) Guidepost. Peacefully on the 14th October, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad to Steven and Bryan, loving grandad to Stacey, Russell, Barry and Emily and a dear great-grandad. Harry will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will take place at Cowpen Crematorium on Thursday 29th October at 10.45am. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Woodhorn Care Home. A donation box will be available at the service.
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 22, 2020