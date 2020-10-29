|
|
|
Reid Dennis
(Blyth) Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 18th October 2020,
aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Gillian. Loving dad of Simon and daughter in law Clare, grandson Jack. Brother of Brian,
sister in law Lena and grandson James, grandson Connor and great grandad to Riley and Brooklyn, special boys Benji and Barney and little lady Poppy. Son Daniel Reid.
A funeral service will be held at Cowpen Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 3rd November at 11.30 a.m. followed by interment in Cowpen Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses. A donation box will be at the chapel.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Blyth Tel 01670 352880
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 29, 2020