|
|
|
Burt Doreen Coulson (Blyth) Peacefully on 2nd May at Wansbeck General aged 90 years after short illness.
Doreen, beloved wife of late husband Allan, sister Sylvia and departed Eileen, ever loving Mam to Allan, Geoffrey and Ian, caring Nana to Ross, Dee, Emily and Daniel, great grandson Joe and daughters-in-law Nicola and Helen.
Touched so many lives, a legend, will forever be in everyone's hearts.
Thanks to staff over the years at the Tudor and thank you all her personal carers and NHS staff who have looked after her over the past few years.
Under present circumstances a private funeral will be held.
Published in News Post Leader on May 15, 2020