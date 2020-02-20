|
Rolt Doreen
(nee Pooley)
Blyth Peacefully at home on
6th February, surrounded by
her family, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick, much loved mother of James
and the late Frederick,
mother-in-law of Heather and
loving grandma of the family.
Friends please meet for funeral service at St. Cuthbert's Church, Blyth on Thursday 20th February at 1.00pm. Private interment.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, may be given at church for British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries c/o
Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, Tel 01670 352000
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 20, 2020