WINTER Dorothy May
(nee Taylor)
(Of Blyth, formerly Tynemouth) Passed away peacefully at home
on 30 June 2020, aged 74 years.
Loving wife to Danny,
devoted mam to
Helen and Andrew ,
much loved grandma to
Jasmine and Beth and
friend to many more.
A private Funeral service to be held on Friday 10 July 2020 at 11am. Followed by a burial at 11.30am where social distance attendance may be allowed at
Preston North Shields Cemetery.
At the family's request please wear any bright colour to celebrate her love of life and she will be forever in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved her.
