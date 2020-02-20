|
|
|
Stoker Edward (Ted)
Blyth Peacefully in hospital on
29th January, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Marian, Michael and Janet,
father-in-law of Kevin and Belinda, loving grandad of Christopher and Antonija, Michael and Zoe and David and Tim, proud great grandad of Eva, Martha,
Ella, Ivy and Lily.
Friends please meet for
funeral service at
Our Lady and St. Wilfrid's
R.C Church, Blyth on
Friday 28th February at 10.45am, followed by interment at
Cowpen Cemetery at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be given at the church for Oasis Suite at Wansbeck Hospital. Enquiries c/o Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, Blyth, Tel 01670 352000
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 20, 2020