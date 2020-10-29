Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Ashington
Ashton House
Ashington, Northumberland NE63 9AE
01670 812 095
Elizabeth Smith Notice
SMITH Elizabeth
(Bet)
Ashington Peacefully in
Station Court Care Home on
20th October 2020,
aged 100 years.
Elizabeth, beloved wife
of the late Arthur William,
a very much loved and devoted
mam, grandma, great grandma
and great great grandma
who will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
Cowpen Crematorium on
Friday 30th October 2020 at 12.15,
current government guidelines
will apply.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to
Motor Neurone Disease.
A donation box will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Ashington, 01670 812 095.
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 29, 2020
