Buck George Francis (Cambois, formerly of New Hartley) Peacefully at home on
17th September, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Adelaide, much loved dad of John, Susan and the late Frank, father-in-law of Maria and Raymond, loving grandad of Michael, Ben, Daniel, Sean, Lindsay, Adele, Rebecca, Sophie, John and Nicolas and great-grandad of Freya, Savannah, Ava, Theodor, Myles, Jensen
and Francesca.
Due to current guidelines,
a private service will be held.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for The Brain Tumour Charity via their website.
Enquiries c/o Peter Grenfell Funeral Directors, Ashington
Tel 01670 812117
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 1, 2020
