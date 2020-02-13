|
|
|
Tomlinson James (Sid)
(Blyth) Suddenly at home on
30th January 2020, aged 84 years.
Devoted and much loved husband of Jean. Much loved dad of David, Lynn, Diane, Graeme and their partners Helen, Jon and Debbie. Adored granda of all his grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service
at Cowpen Crematorium
on Thursday 20th February
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu if desired
to the Great North Air Ambulance.
