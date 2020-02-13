Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:15
Cowpen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Tomlinson

Notice Condolences

James Tomlinson Notice
Tomlinson James (Sid)
(Blyth) Suddenly at home on
30th January 2020, aged 84 years.
Devoted and much loved husband of Jean. Much loved dad of David, Lynn, Diane, Graeme and their partners Helen, Jon and Debbie. Adored granda of all his grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service
at Cowpen Crematorium
on Thursday 20th February
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu if desired
to the Great North Air Ambulance.
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -