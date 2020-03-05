|
|
|
Lyons Joan
(Blyth) At home with her family on
21st February, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late James (Jim), loving mam, nanna, grandma, great-grandma,
sister, aunty, niece, cousin and friend to many.
Friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at
Blyth Crematorium on Friday
6th March at 10.45am.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired may be given at the service for British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries c/o Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, Blyth.
Tel 01670 352000
Published in News Post Leader on Mar. 5, 2020