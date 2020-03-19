|
Lyons Joan
(Blyth) The family of the late Joan,
who died 21st February,
would like to express their
sincere thanks to everyone
who came to say goodbye to her.
Also to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, floral tributes, cards and visits. Thank you for the donations received for the
British Lung Foundation.
Thanks go to Kath, Bob and Billy for their support and especially Lynne who has been Sandra's rock. Special thanks to Mr Keith Andrews for his most comforting service and to Dominic Appleby, Jan and colleagues of Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors for their professionalism, help and kindness during this trying time.
Published in News Post Leader on Mar. 19, 2020