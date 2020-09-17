Home

Milburn John Clarence
(Blyth) Peacefully in hospital on
4th September 2020,
aged 94 years.
Much loved husband of the late Olive (née Nichol),
beloved dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad.
Clarence will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium where restrictions still apply, on Friday 18th September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 17, 2020
