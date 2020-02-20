|
|
|
Minoughan John
(Ashington) Mrs Jean Minoughan and the family of the late John would like to say a big thank you to everyone for the beautiful cards, flowers and offers of help following the sudden death of John. It was truly overwhelming. Thanks to Father Shaun Purdy for a lovely service. It was wonderful to see so many people there on the day to pay their respects and to give so generously to The Alzheimer's Society for which £320 was raised in John's memory.
Thank you to my family who helped me through these difficult days. Thanks also to Peter Grenfell Funeral Directors for their excellent service, especially John Kinghorn who from day one made the situation less traumatic. Also to The Block and Tackle for their hospitality and Karen for the lovely flower arrangements.
Thank you all.
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 20, 2020