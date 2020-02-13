|
|
|
Nichol John
(Blyth) Unexpectedly in hospital with family at hand, on the 1st February aged 68 years.
Loving husband to Jackie, loved Dad of Lee, Chris and Dawn.
Also a dear brother of
Jan and the late Keith.
Will be very sadly missed.
Friends please meet for service at Cowpen Crematorium on
14th February at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu may be sent for Diabetes uk. c/o
Blyth Family Funerals,
27 Bridge Street,
Blyth NE24 2AA.
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 13, 2020