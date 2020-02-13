Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Nichol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Nichol

Notice Condolences

John Nichol Notice
Nichol John
(Blyth) Unexpectedly in hospital with family at hand, on the 1st February aged 68 years.

Loving husband to Jackie, loved Dad of Lee, Chris and Dawn.
Also a dear brother of
Jan and the late Keith.
Will be very sadly missed.

Friends please meet for service at Cowpen Crematorium on
14th February at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu may be sent for Diabetes uk. c/o

Blyth Family Funerals,
27 Bridge Street,
Blyth NE24 2AA.
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -