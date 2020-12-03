|
|
|
WATSON John Born in Bedlington, Northumberland peacefully passed away at his home after a short battle with cancer, on
23rd November 2020,
aged 66 years.
John was Head Teacher at Starhurst School, Dorking Surrey and retired to the Cotswolds.
Devoted Husband of Julie.
Loving Dad of Tom and Jack.
Much loved Grandad,
Brother and Uncle.
'Those we love don't go away
they walk beside us every day.'
Family flowers only.
Donations for
Pancreatic Cancer UK
may be sent c/o
Merstow Green Funeral Home,
20 Merstow Green,
Evesham, WR11 4BD
Tel:01386 49903
or online at:
www.merstowgreen.co.uk/
notices-and-donations/
Published in News Post Leader on Dec. 3, 2020