|
|
|
Murphy Kevin Aidan Benedict
Born 21st March 1960.
Died 23rd June 2020.
Son of John and Josephine Murphy, brother to Michael, Denis, Anthony, Paul, Shelagh, Stephen, Mary and Patricia.
Kevin died suddenly and we
are all shocked at his passing.
For those who knew Kevin,
they will remember his sense of humour, his intelligence and wit, his love of cars and his
dislike of all things "celebrity".
He lived a quiet existence,
content with his own company
a lot of the time.
Kevin was loved by his nieces and nephews, who enjoyed his
childlike sense of humour.
He will be missed enormously.
In death we hope he will be reunited with our beloved dad, whose early death left
lasting scars on us all,
but particularly on Kevin.
Sleep well dear brother,
until we meet again.
Published in News Post Leader on July 2, 2020