ANDERSON (Blyth)
Les Mrs Joan Anderson, devoted
wife of Les (aged 85 years)
and his family would like to thank friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence and support following our sad loss, also for donations received. £120 was raised for Cancer Research.
A special word of thanks to all
staff at Chester Court, Bedlington, for all their care, kindness and respect shown to Les during his brief stay. Thank you to the Rev. Canon Ian Fintoft of St. Bede's Church for a moving and comforting service.
Thanks also to Gary Stafford
of Co-op Funeralcare for his sensitive and professional
handling of the arrangements.
Published in News Post Leader on Mar. 12, 2020