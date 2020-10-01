|
|
|
Mann Lilian
(nee Softley)
(Blyth) Suddenly at home on
17th September, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mother of Margaret and John, mother in law of Chris and the late Jennifer, also cherished memories by Catherine, loving grandma of Andrew, Louise and Paul and great grandma
of all the family.
Due to current guidelines the service will be privately held.
Family flowers only, donations if desired may be given for Breast Cancer U.K. via their website.
Enquiries c/o Peter Grenfell Funeral Directors, Tel 01670 812117
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 1, 2020