LATTY Lisa (Blyth)
Passed away unexpectedly
at home on 15th January,
aged 45 years.
Loving wife to Bryan,
beloved mam to Laura, Jamie, Danielle and the late Adam. Daughter of Liz and Jack,
sister of Richard and Craig.
Much loved daughter in law,
sister in law, niece,
aunty and cousin.
Will be sorely missed by
all family and friends.
Please meet at
Cowpen Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 10am.
Please wear something purple.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to go
to Bliss and MIND.
Published in News Post Leader on Jan. 30, 2020
