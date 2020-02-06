|
|
|
Simpson Margaret Hilda
"Margo"
(Hadlow/Clark)
Blyth Peacefully on 25th January 2020, aged 92 years.
Margaret, beloved wife of the late Norman Simpson. Much loved mam to Sylvia and the late Michael, dear sister to Jim.
Friends please meet for a funeral service at Cowpen Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February at 11.30am. No flowers please by family request, donations in lieu to Dementia Care UK, can be made at the service. All enquiries to be made to Coop funeralcare, Blyth
01670 352880.
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 6, 2020