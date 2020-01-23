|
Barr Mary
(nee Redford)
Blyth Peacefully at home with her family around her, on 10th January,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert (Jock), much loved mam of Marilyn, mother-in-law of Allan, dearly loved grandma of John and Gillian and great-grandma of Connor, Erin, Reuben and Dylan. Friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at
Blyth Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired may be given at the service for Cancer Research U.K. Enquiries c/o Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, Blyth
Tel 01670 352000
Published in News Post Leader on Jan. 23, 2020