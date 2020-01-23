|
Parker Mary Robson
(nee Anderson) Late of Blyth
Peacefully on 14th January
in her 102nd year.
Beloved wife of the late John Eden, much loved mam
of Gordon and Hazel,
mother-in-law of
Ann and Neil and
loving grandma, great grandma and great-great grandma
of all the family.
Friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at
Blyth Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 10.00am. Family flowers only,
donations if desired may be given at the service for
Freeman Hospital Heart Unit, R.N.I.B and Wansbeck Orthopaedic Dept. enquiries c/o Tom Woodhouse
Funeral Directors, Blyth
Tel 01670 352000
Published in News Post Leader on Jan. 23, 2020