Parker Mary Robson The family of the late Mary would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and the wonderful staff of Baedling Manor Care Home, Bedlington for all the cards, kindness and sympathy during their recent sad bereavement. Also the generous donations to Mary's charities. Thanks also to Father Richard Pringle for his comforting service and to Dominic and staff from Tom Woodhouse Funeral directors for their excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 6, 2020