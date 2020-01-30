|
TAYLOR Matt
(Blyth) The family of the late Matt wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their
recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, and generous donations to Dementia UK.
Thank-you also to the staff
at the Oaks Care Home.
Special thanks to Andy Johnson
for a wonderful service and to
Kelly and her team from Co-op Funeralcare for their caring and professional arrangements.
Also thank you to Cafe Central for providing an outstanding buffet.
Published in News Post Leader on Jan. 30, 2020