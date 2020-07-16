Home

Blenkinsop Maureen
(Blyth) In hospital with her family around her on 5th July 2020,
aged 85 years.
Maureen (nee Lisle),
dearly loved Mam of Kevin, Neil and Christopher and a much loved Mother in law, Grandma and
Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Service and Cremation to be held at Blyth Crematorium on
Thursday 16th July at 11:30.
Flowers may be sent c/o
Michael Lee Funeral Director,
64 Park Road, Blyth, NE24 3DL.
Published in News Post Leader on July 16, 2020
