Dean (nee Dobson)
Moira
(Blyth) Peacefully after a short illness on 18th March 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Percy.
Much loved mam of Gillian,
Jane and Peter, Gary and Graeme. Devoted nunny of Sarah,
Aisling and Fiona.
Great nunny of Corrinne,
Emilia and Florence.
Loving sister of Maurice.
Due to current circumstances, a graveside service will take place at
Blyth Links Cemetery on
Thursday 2nd April at 12 noon.
A memorial service will be held in St Wilfrids Church at a later date.
A special thanks to all staff at Ridley Park Care Home for their love, care and support.
Published in News Post Leader on Mar. 26, 2020