BROCK Norma
(Cowpen) Peacefully in hospital with family around her on 2nd January 2020, aged 87 years,
Norma (née Anderson).
Much loved wife of the late Alec, dearly loved mam of Kenneth,
Alan, Peter and Gillian and
my boy Barney, sister of Joan, mother-in-law of Susan, Carol, Tanya and Dennis. Loving
grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Friday 17th January at 1pm.
Published in News Post Leader on Jan. 9, 2020