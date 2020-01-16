|
|
|
MOSS Sheila
(Newsham) The family of the late Sheila wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, cards of condolence and the beautiful floral tributes received during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Joyce and David Blight for all their help and support, Matron and nursing staff at NSEC Hospital, Ward 3 and
The Palliative Care Ward of Wansbeck Hospital for all their kindness, care and support. Special thanks to
Fr. Ian Flintoft for his
comforting service and
K&T Shields Funeral Directors, Blyth for the caring, dignified and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in News Post Leader on Jan. 16, 2020