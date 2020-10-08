Home

Tom Douglass

Notice

Tom Douglass Notice
DOUGLASS Tom Miller Anne wife of the late
Tom Miller Douglass
wishes to express her sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to her during
her recent bereavement.

Also for the cards,
messages of condolence
and floral tributes received.
Thanks to all family and friends who attended the service
and for the contributions
to the British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK, a total
of £370.00 was raised.

Thanks to all doctors and nurses from Cramlington Medical Group for the care Tom received.
Also to all staff at Helping Hands who helped support Tom
in his final years.

Thanks to Father Ian Flintoft
for a comforting service and to Kelly Hall and the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare in Cramlington for funeral arrangements
and most of all thanks to
son Paul and daughter Christine.
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 8, 2020
