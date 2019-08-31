In Memory

ALICIA (Tee-Tee) TREJO

1/5/80 - 8/31/09

Dear Mom,

Today marks 10 years since you've been gone. So much has happened. Desi has graduated and is making much success in college. Mikey is doing well in City College too. Ashley is a good mom and works very hard. Baby J is now starting school and me, Novena is in sixth grade. Wow time has gone by so fast. We all love you so much and miss you every day. But we all know that wherever the road takes us, you'll follow.

Love always your kids

Mom and Dad and Family