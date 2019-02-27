Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron David Schwarzwalter.

On the morning of February 3, 2019, Aaron David Schwarzwalter rode off to the heavenly cutting arena in the sky. He was 91 years and 7 days old. He was the son of Walter and Christina (Spitzer) Schwarzwalter born on January 27, 1928 in Streeter, ND. Aaron was a graduate of Streeter High School and Valley City Teacher's College. He taught high school math and athletics at his alma mater and also coached the girls' and boys' basketball teams. Aaron became a loyal Lakers fan from the time he took his boys team to see the then Minneapolis Lakers and then meeting the team in their locker room.

Aaron's career as a salesman began with Standard Oil Co., becoming an award winning manager of a station in Fargo, ND. There he met and married the love of his life, Ann Marie Dahl on October 26, 1956. Daughter Jane was born in 1957.

They moved to Fergus Falls, MN to work in Ann's family business, The Star Woolen Company that later became Double A Western Shop.

Moving to Solvang, CA in 1984 they opened up Santa Ynez Valley Trailers which later became known as All American Trailers North. Aaron retired from there in 2018.

He was in the Rancheros Vistadores Mavericks Class of 1992, joining as a Senior Active. He fondly declared himself to be the most "active" Senior in RV! To prove this, he proceeded to win numerous horse competitions, the most prestigious, being "Senior One Man One Horse". Aaron also loved to dance. It was said "he could dance a girl off her feet".

Aaron was a Mason, a Shriner and a 67 year member of the Elks. He was also a member of the SYV Presbyterian Church, Vikings, AQHA, NCHA, PCCHA, SB Trail Riders, Valley Penning Association and the SYV Equestrian Center. He will always be remembered for his smile, the twinkle in his eye and the many new friendships he created with just a handshake.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann and his daughter Jane Schwarzwalter. Also surviving are nephews Wayne Schwarzwalter, Dean Schwarzwalter, Loren Schwarzwalter and Tim Dahl, nieces Susie Dahl, Maureen (Dave) Griffin and Joann (Brad) Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Elton (Clarice) Schwarzwalter and Marvin (Lorena) Schwarzwalter. Services will be held on March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, Aaron requested donations to Elks, or Vikings in his behalf.