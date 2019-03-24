Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Kenneth Hall.

12/07/1980 - 03/14/2019

Adam Hall passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, March 14, in Buellton, CA. He was 38.

Adam was born on December 7, 1980. After graduating from Dos Pueblos High School in 1999, Adam joined the United States Marine Corps in December of that same year, serving five years working as a mechanic on F18 fighter jets. In 2005, he joined the family business, Goleta Building Materials, assuming management in 2010. Adam was instrumental in significantly growing the business until his departure at the end of 2016. He was a friend to all who met him, and earned the respect of customers and suppliers alike. To this day, people frequently ask, "How's Adam?"

Adam's daughter meant everything to him. Riley was the light of his life and he was so very proud to be her Dad. Adam also took great pride in his service to our country as a U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant.

Adam is survived by his daughter, Riley Hall (Shannon); parents, Ken and Connie Hall; sister, Keri Hall Metzger (Ryan); nephews, Jacob and Brady Metzger; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins - all of whom will cherish his memory. Adam was a kind man with a generous heart and a playful twinkle in his bright blue eyes, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, including those who served alongside him.

A celebration of Adam's life will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church, 1825 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang, CA, 93463.