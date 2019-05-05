1925 - 2019

Chris passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 6 at the age of 93. She lived in Santa Barbara for 56 years.

Also known as Adeline Smatko and Adelle Christie, she was born Adeline Kryskow in Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Emil Kryskow and Mary (Ilniski). She studied to be a registered nurse at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, and had a long and varied career. During her time as a nurse, Chris trained military paramedics, worked and taught at Canadian and American hospitals, cared for many movie stars at 20th Century Fox Studios, and was an industrial nurse at an aircraft manufacturing company. Nursing was her calling and she was an excellent, compassionate nurse.

In the late 1950s, Chris married Joe Smatko and in 1961 she moved to the Mesa in Santa Barbara, and started a family. Later on, after a brief time back in Edmonton, she moved to Carpinteria.

In 1976 Chris started working at Casa Dorinda retirement community. She became the head nurse and supervisor of their medical center, then opened up their assisted living care. In an unusual twist, in 1985 she married her second husband John Dyer, retired, and moved in to Casa Dorinda as a resident, where she has lived ever since.

Chris will be remembered for her vivaciousness and enthusiasm. There was never a dull moment when she was around. She made life into a celebration; many will remember her driving through town, or later on, getting driven through town, Mrs. Daisy-like, off on her latest adventure. She was also full of love, and she became beloved by many people that she met. She was a constant, reassuring presence for people going through difficult times in their lives.

Chris is survived by her son Brian Smatko and his wife Michele (Stark) and grandchildren Brant and Caroline, and by her daughter Monica Christie and her husband Harry Johnson and grandchildren Sophia and Natalia. She is also survived by her sister, Louise Arbeau, many nieces and nephews, and many of you, her wonderful friends.

Our family wishes to acknowledge the outstanding and compassionate care Chris received at Casa Dorinda. Everyone cared; everyone was thoughtful, and just like Chris, no one gave up. This optimistic and tenacious attitude payed off: Chris outperformed most cats for number of lives, and beat the odds for over 20 years!

A memorial service for this unique and delightful woman will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at noon with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santa Barbara Visiting Nurse Association.