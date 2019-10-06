Retired elementary school teacher Adrian Peyrat, of Goleta, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2019. Born in Peoria, IL, on March 11, 1936, to Maurine Whitney Peyrat and Paul Auguste Peyrat, Adrian joined his older brother Paul and was the beloved baby of the family until his dastardly sister Elaine came along, making him the middle child.

Ade grew up in Minneapolis, MN. He loved dogs, especially his family's German Shepherds (all named Susie). In his late teens he enjoyed his summers leading wilderness canoeing adventures at YMCA Camp Menogyn. While at the University of Minnesota, he joined three pals in making a memorable month-long 510-mile canoe trip navigating an "impossible" river-lake chain to the Hudson Bay, a life changing experience.

Ade spent two years in the Navy, returning to graduate from the Univ. of MN in 1960 with a degree in Education, then began his teaching career in Yakutat, Alaska. He subbed briefly in Pasadena, CA, and then came to Santa Barbara where he taught at Cathedral Oaks and El Camino schools.

In 1967 he married Gloria Nakagawa. Together they moved to Alaska, where he taught for a year at a logging camp in Cape Pole, before they traveled for nine months throughout Europe in a new VW pop-top camper. Upon their return, Ade taught at Adams School and then at every elementary school in the Goleta Union School District (11 years at La Patera). Over the course of his career he taught every grade as well as two years in Special Education. He took great joy in the growth and success of his students, and was happy when former students would chat with him about how much they enjoyed their experience in his class. After his retirement in 1993, he continued to tutor students and volunteer at Kellogg.

Ade was an excellent golfer and secured his dream retirement job as Head Marshal at Sandpiper (where he held two club championships). He served on the Board of Directors for Santa Barbara Junior Golf and was past president of the Men's Club at both Sandpiper and the Santa Barbara municipal course. In more recent years he played at Glen Annie. In the 1980s his son joined him at the pick-up basketball games on the Kellogg courts. When his daughter was young he coached her softball team. In the last 10 years he added weekly tennis to his routine.

Ade will be remembered as a kind and caring family man with a great sense of humor, who loved kids, dogs, puns, chocolate chip cookies, and tending to his garden. He never had a shortage of dad jokes, stories of Alaska or fond memories of his students. He was a favorite teacher to many and had a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Adrian is survived by his wife Gloria; son Alan (Lily), grandchildren Dev, Nina and Digen; daughter Ann, granddogs Rosebud and Chloe; brother Paul Peyrat (Judy, deceased); sister Elaine Jones (Bill); brother-in-laws Morio Nakagawa (Johanna) and Richard Nakagawa; nieces and nephews Tricia, Susan, Betsy, Todd, Kim, Jon, Lea, and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Frog Bar & Grill at the Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta on Sunday, October 20, from 2 to 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to their local school's PTA to support education, or to DAWG, 5480 Overpass Road, SB, CA 93111.