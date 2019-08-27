Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Ahileas Tziouvaras went to rest peacefully with the Lord on August 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born February 12, 1931 in Greece in the village of Agios Panteleimonas located in the hills above the beachside village of Platamona near Mount Olympus.

He was a loving son and sibling. As a young boy, he worked on the family farm to provide for his family. He was abducted at 15 years old by the Guerillas (Andartes) to fight against the government and his own brother (Dionysios) who fought for the government side.

After he served in the war he started his career in cooking and worked in several restaurants both in Platamona and Larisa. He met the love of his life, Polyxeni in Larisa and they have been together ever since.

In 1968 he was sponsored by his sister Katina to come to America for a better life. One thing led to another and our family stayed in Santa Barbara. He started working as a cook at Jimmy?s Café at State and Haley owned by Katina and Peter Demourkas. He then went to work at other restaurants until his retirement. His wife worked for many years by his side.

He was the fifth of six children born to Apostolos Tziouvaras and Maria Tziouvaras (Gerovasili). He is predeceased by his parents, his sisters Koula, Electra, Katina and his brother Dionysios. He is survived by his sister Kalliopi of Agios Panteleimonas.

Ahileas was about as good as it gets. He was a stoic man (like his father) and he always respected everyone and had a great demeanor. His family was the joy of his existence. We are proud that he was well respected by the community and his family and friends. He always wanted family unity and love and forgiveness for all.

Ahileas is survived by his wife of 59 years, Polyxeni, sons Paul (Voula) and Vasilios (Lisa), and daughters Eleni and Maria, his grandchildren (Vasilios Jr., Athena, Cindy Jo, Dimitri, Polixeni, Andriana and Natalia), great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces here and abroad.

Kalo taxidi Baba. Aionia sou I mnimi.

Trisagion Service: Wednesday 8/28/2019 at 7:00pm at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

Funeral Services: Thursday 8/29/2019 at 10:30am at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. Makaria luncheon after the funeral services at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church and to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care. A special thanks to VNHC for the absolute and most wonderful care of Ahileas. We are especially very grateful to Jessica, Virginia, Debbie, Lynne, Juanita and Kym.